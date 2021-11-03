Main Street: Nov. 3, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Dr. Michael Boyd, president of Kankakee Community College, is cowriting this article with Dr. Ed Piatt this week on addressing the consequential effects of dealing with a crisis in the organization.</em>

As part of this vigorous discussion on the consequential effects of dealing with a crisis, Dr. Piatt will address the first part of this phenomenon, and then Dr. Boyd will offer his thoughts regarding coping with a crisis in the organization.

Chaos is a perennially perplexing issue in managing change in times of crisis. Sun Tzu articulated, “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.”

It has been said that if you do not manage the crisis, it will control you. Equally important, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel once said, “Never allow a good crisis go to waste.”

Recalibrating this crisis issue into the organizational framework, chaos and crisis are inextricably linked and provide a cocktail of maladies, which can be toxic and destructive to the organizational culture. Adhering to this philosophy, you can manage a crisis through a structural adaptation of preparation, prevention, identification, recovery and monitoring.

Additionally, use strategic gaming strategies to review “what if” scenarios and how your team will react to the impending crisis at hand. Finally, communication stratagems are essential in facilitating the next steps in dealing with the emblematic effects of the crisis.

Next, Dr. Boyd will address supplemental strategies in dealing with a crisis from a leadership perspective.

Much has been written on leading in times of crisis and how influential leaders can help organizations and teams overcome the emergent conditions. Perhaps, too, it is worth considering leadership in times of conflict. How can leaders manage the many firmly held beliefs and convictions held by team members, especially during this age of social media which often seems to encourage, rather than resolve, conflict?

Below, I’ve shared some best leadership practices that may be most impactful when leading in times of conflict.

<strong>1. Practice empathy and active listening:</strong> Active listening can help a leader genuinely understand both sides of a critical debate and the subtle nuances of arguments made from both sides. Empathetic listening goes a step further and requires a leader to place him or herself in the shoes of others and helps to understand all perspectives regarding issues at the center of the conflict.

This strategy can be difficult, especially when those we lead hold very different views than our own; however, the exercise is a compassionate one because we can lead best when we know and respect those we lead.

<strong>2. Do the work:</strong> It has never been more challenging than in this age of social media to evaluate the credibility of the information. It’s hard work to assess sources and seek out science-based facts and research-based evidence, but this is the work that leaders must do when leading through times of conflict.

Influential leaders will carefully research the evidence available to them, seek out facts, and take extra steps to acquire all the information which will help make the very best decisions. Influential leaders are cautious about taking “sides” or choosing the path which seems most popular, gets the most hits on social media or enjoys the support of the loudest voices. Do the hard work to get the facts.

<strong>3. Explain, but do not debate your decisions:</strong> If you’ve listened actively to the voices engaged in conflict and if you’ve done the hard work of seeking relevant facts, you are prepared to make decisions and set directions confidently. From here, the effective leader moves forward with confidence, always prepared to thoroughly explain their rationale, reference facts, and share evidence.

The best leaders will also avoid any impulse to engage in lengthy debate or take a defensive posture. I’m not suggesting that leaders must be aloof or standoffish. Instead, they gently establish a sound rationale for moving forward, and then they lead the way.

<strong>4. Be an example:</strong> After providing a sound rationale, influential leaders accept the responsibility for encouraging the organization or team to move forward. In times of conflict, some team members will feel validated by what they perceive as your support of their position; likewise, others will feel alienated.

Influential leaders continue to actively listen and practice empathy to ensure productivity and buy-in from everyone, even knowing that they have made unpopular decisions among so many of those they lead and manage. Leaders are always under the watchful eye of the team members, so it is more important than ever to lead by example in times of conflict.

Adhere stubbornly in your behaviors to meet the expectations and standards you set by making difficult decisions in times of great conflict.

Next, Dr. Piatt will offer his concluding remarks on dealing with a crisis in the organization.

Underscoring these issues as discussed above by Dr. Boyd, dealing with a crisis may be somewhat chaotic, but it is certainly manageable if you take the steps above. Furthermore, by channeling the ideologies of the stoic philosophers, there are some simple canons to follow when confronted with any crisis.

These steps include being still, thinking, listening and asking questions. By following the above-mentioned dictums and taken together, these strategies help the leader or practitioner manage the chaos from the ensuing crisis.

In the final analysis, and as articulated by former President John F. Kennedy, “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters, one represents danger, and the other represents opportunity.”

Faced with this evidence, Albert Einstein offered this pronouncement, “Do not listen to the person who has the answers; listen to the person who has the questions.” We would be wise to heed these words when confronted with an organizational crisis.