Briefcase: Rooted Wealth Advisors adds representative

BOURBONNAIS — Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced that <strong>Joseph Mateja</strong> has joined the team as an investment adviser representative specializing in life insurance, retirement planning, and business 401(k) plans.

Mateja has 12 years of experience working in the financial industry with a background in insurance, mortgages and financial services. He creates individualized plans for clients so that they can reach their financial goals.

Before joining Rooted Wealth Advisors, Mateja worked as a financial representative and an agency manager. Prior to that, he attended De La Salle Institute. His qualifications include certifications from the Series 6, 26, 63, and 65 exams.

Mateja enjoys spending time with his wife, Sarah, daughter, Avery, and their two dogs, Bentley and Titan. He also frequents the golf course and loves to travel.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., Suite 800, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit rootedretirement.com.