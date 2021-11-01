Midland States Bancorp announces 3rd quarter results

EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bancorp Inc. reported Thursday net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, which included a $3.0 million impairment charge on commercial mortgage servicing rights.

This compares to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance.

This also compares to net income of $86,000, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan.

“We delivered another strong quarter driven by positive trends across most areas of our operations,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO. “The contribution of new additions to our commercial banking team and increasing demand helped drive another quarter of solid loan growth. We are also seeing improved asset quality, net interest margin expansion as a result of the elimination of higher cost funding sources, and growth in wealth management revenue following our acquisition of ATG Trust Company earlier this year.

“The higher level of revenue we are generating is driving further improvement in operating leverage and an increase in pre-provision, pre-tax income. We expect to see a continuation of these positive trends in the fourth quarter. We are benefitting from our efforts to increase our presence in higher growth markets in Northern Illinois and St. Louis, which is resulting in the consistent addition of full banking relationships with new commercial clients.

“Our loan and deposit pipelines remain healthy, which should lead to continued quality balance sheet growth that we expect to result in a higher level of net interest income, additional operating leverage, and further improvement in our level of profitability.”