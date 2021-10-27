Briefcase: Faber Financial Group adds adviser

Faber Financial Group, 1521 N. Convent St. in Bourbonnais, recently announced the addition of <strong>Justin Faber</strong> as a new financial adviser.

Faber will be focusing on client contacts, financial plans, and technology as an assisting adviser. He will be a hybrid-adviser working from both Indianapolis and the Bourbonnais office. The office phone number is 815-932-3223.

Faber graduated from and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He previously worked at Westpoint Financial Group. He is a member of Young Professionals of Central Indiana and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Justin recently married Victoria (Nicholos) Faber at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. He enjoys golf and spending time with family and friends.