CN Announces CEO’s planned retirement

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway announced Tuesday that Jean-Jacques (JJ) Ruest will retire as president and CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective as of the end of January 2022, or such later time as a successor has been appointed to ensure a flawless transition.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank JJ for his dedicated service to CN over 25 years and as CEO since 2018,” said Robert Pace, Chair of CN’s Board of Directors. “He has provided the company and all of our stakeholders with strong and inspired leadership. JJ deferred discussions on his retirement plans in order to see the company through the potential merger with KCS and closing of the transaction, and the introduction of the strategic plan announced on September 17, 2021, which is beginning to demonstrate results.

“We are grateful for his leadership and his exemplary commitment of service to the Company and wish him the all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

Ruest said he was honored to lead CN during his time as CEO.

“I am confident that the company is well positioned to continue to thrive following my retirement,” he said. “The strength of the company’s management team and Board allow me to announce my planned retirement knowing that the company we have built will continue to prosper.”

The Board has appointed a CEO Search Committee consisting of the Board members to conduct the global search and make recommendations to the full Board.