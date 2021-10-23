Briefcase: New owners for Fitness Premier in Crete

After working out at Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs in Beecher for years, <strong>Lisa</strong> <strong>Stasko</strong> has joined the ownership team of the Crete gym as a franchisee. She joins her former trainer, <strong>Sam Gorman</strong>, in this new business venture.

Jason Markowicz, the CEO of Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs, said he is excited to see how one of the brand’s lasting gym relationships has sparked this franchising experience.

“Sam and Lisa have developed a strong relationship that has cemented a positive operation at the Beecher gym, and I’m thrilled to see what they will be able to do with increased ownership in Crete,” he said.

Markowicz added it’s an asset to have people who want to grow the franchisee base from within.

“I know this is going to be a gym people enjoy working out at, all thanks to the strong relationship between Sam and Lisa,” he said

Stasko worked as a paralegal for 28 years in downtown Chicago, and she began working out at Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs in Beecher during that time. Gorman was the franchise manager, and she helped Stasko lose 50 pounds while balancing a rigorous work schedule, lengthy commute and demanding profession.

Gorman is excited to see how their personalities will complement each other in this new adventure.

“We have fed off each other extremely well up to this point, and it’s going to be really easy for us to put clients first. That’s the same principles our relationship was built upon,” she said.

Gorman began working for Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs when she was 21, starting as a part-time trainer and working up to a management position. She was first contacted about owning a gym when she was 24 and has since helped the brand expand its operation throughout greater Illinois and Indiana.

Fitness Premier is at 1379 Main St. in Crete. For more information, visit fitnesspremierclubs.com.