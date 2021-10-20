Main Street: Oct. 20, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This week Dr. Brad Thomas is co-writing this article with Dr. Piatt on Emotional Intelligence and its consequential effects on interpersonal relationships.</em>

As part of this robust discussion on Emotional Intelligence, Dr. Piatt will offer his introductory comments, and then Dr. Thomas will discuss central elements of this theory. As Dale Carnegie once articulated, “When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures of emotion.”

Echoing these emotional philosophies, Leo Buscaglia advanced the notion that “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

Facing the challenges ahead, we as a nation face hostility of opinions with those who disagree with the cancel culture, incivility, lack of developing and sustaining EI, and an unrelenting vitriol for opposing ideologies. Underscoring these issues, EI can indeed become the panacea for engendering more tolerating aspects of a civil society by understanding the pivotal element of EI by changing the narcissistic “I” to the inclusive “We.”

The rippling effects of a lack of EI are best summed by Benjamin Franklin who asserted, “Whatever begins in anger, ends in shame.” Given the complexities of living in an uncivil society that lacks the essential elements of producing EI at every interaction, it is imperative that we begin to understand and practice EI.

Dialing down the intensity of daily conflicts, EI is the salve that begins to heal the wounds of broken relationships and begins the reconciliation for aggrieved parties. Next, Thomas will discuss the germane factors of EI.

It is fair to ask why EI is necessary? Noted EI authors Bradberry and Tasler contend that people with a high degree of EI make an average of $29,000 more per year than those with low EI. Therefore, EI is your ability to recognize and understand emotions in yourself and others and your ability to manage your behavior and relationships.

EI varies with individuals and can be measured. Unlike IQ and personality, your emotional quotient (EQ) can be improved as a skill throughout life. There is no downside to improving your EI.

Further accentuating the importance of EI, and by law, the Illinois State Board of Education includes EI topics (called Social Emotional Learning or SEL) at every grade level through K-12, but higher education seems to be dropping the ball.

My doctoral study identified the similarities and differences in EI of students in a private, midwestern university by surveying nearly 400 students. Surprisingly, over 30% of selected majors never heard of Emotional Intelligence. It is time to remedy this phenomenon and implement a survey course that advances the tenets of EI and produces more successful students who understand the ability to monitor their emotions and sustain relationships at every level.

As such, many theories exist regarding what has contributed to the success or failure of students after graduation. The achievement of college undergraduates is the concern of educators, recruiters, students and parents alike. Most educators have seen a straight-A student who succeeded in school but tragically failed in life.

Dr. Daniel Goleman, Harvard social psychologist, saidd that “Emotional Intelligence may be more important to the future success of individuals than cognitive intelligence and technical skills combined.” For your review, the definitions of the EI skills are provided below:

<strong>Self-awareness:</strong> Your ability to accurately perceive your emotions and stay aware of them as they happen. This skill includes keeping on top of how you tend to respond to specific situations and certain people.

<strong>Self-management:</strong> Your ability to use awareness of your emotions to stay flexible and positively direct your behavior. This skill further allows you to manage your emotional reactions to all situations and people.

<strong>Social awareness:</strong> Your ability to accurately pick up on emotions in other people and intuitively understand what is going on. This attribute often allows the individual to fundamentally understand what other people think and feel even if you do not feel the same way.

<strong>Relationship management:</strong> Essentially, this is the central component of EI, and it is your ability to use awareness of your emotions and the emotions of others to manage interactions successfully. This further allows the individual to use their emotional awareness to guide clear communication and effective handling of conflict.

A series of articles will look further into the four distinct EQ skills and tips for improving your score in each area as advanced by Bradberry and Greaves in their book titled, “Emotional Intelligence 2.0.”

Furthermore, EI skills have been gaining traction in areas of human resources, nursing, law enforcement and engineering – to name a few. For example, the University of Illinois offers an engineering Emotional Intelligence course to improve engineer’s intrapersonal and interpersonal skills.

Some activities that promote EI growth are the creation of a personal mission statement and plans for personal and interpersonal development. Keys to improving EI include making eye contact and calling people by their name in social settings. Emotional Intelligence skills can be learned and unlearned. It is like your golf game – quit practicing, and you will slide back into old habits. Next Piatt will offer his concluding comments on this topic.

In the final analysis, EI is a theory that can readily be learned, applied and promoted to form successful interpersonal interactions. Again, simply put, EI centers on identifying and regulating your emotions so that you may be socially aware of other’s emotions, and, thereby, resulting in leading others through their emotions (relationship management).

When faced with contentious issues or people who are highly emotionally charged, take a step back, breathe, think, and then offer your hand in the spirit of changing the egocentric “I” to the inclusive team building “We” and watch your influence grow.