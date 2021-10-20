Briefcase: Rooted Wealth Advisors hires creative director

Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of <strong>Kinch O’Kelley</strong> as its new creative director.

For more than 15 years, O’Kelley has been a professional in the cinematography industry.

He started at Iowa State University, where he had his own cable sports show, before moving on to becoming a sports anchor for the CBS affiliate station in Topeka, Kan.

Later, O’Kelley joined Advisors Excel as a cinematographer.

As an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, O’Kelley leads content creation and videography, manages branding and design initiatives, advertising campaigns, learning events and other creative projects.

O’Kelley is always seeking out adventure and laughter with his family and friends.

For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit <a href="http://rootedretirement.com" target="_blank">rootedretirement.com</a>.