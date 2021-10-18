Gordon Supply makes donation to veterans organization

Representatives from Gordon Electric Supply awarded a $1,000 donation to the local chapter of the Buddy Check 22 organization on Oct. 9 at its sixth annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Golf Scramble held at the Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne.

The donation was part of a semi-annual company program that rewards a peer-nominated employee for their embodiment of the company’s core values: reliability, compassion, teamwork, and resourcefulness. The winner chooses a charity to which Gordon Electric Supply will donate $1,000.

The most recent employee honored with the Core Values Award is Nelson Gowler, operations manager at Gordon’s Kankakee branch, who was recognized by coworkers for his resourcefulness and reliability to find solutions and motivate his team.

Gowler chose Buddy Check 22 for its dedication to supporting local veterans’ mental health.

“I want to get the word out that the men and women who served our country need our support in return,” Gowler said, “and calling a veteran you know to check in with them” can have a positive impact on veteran suicide rates.

At the completion of the award presentation, a veteran ceremony preceded the team golf scramble that Nelson Gowler was among the participants.

Gordon Electric Supply is a distributor of commercial, industrial, and residential electrical and lighting products based in Kankakee. For more information on Gordon Electric Supply, call 815-936-4700 or visit GordonElectricSupply.com.