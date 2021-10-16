Briefcase: Municipal Bank welcomes new chief financial officer

Cathy Boicken, president and CEO of Municipal Bank, recently announced the addition of <strong>Bob Findysz</strong> as chief financial officer of Municipal Bank.

As CFO, Findysz is responsible for all of the bank’s financial functions, including accounting, treasury and corporate finance, as well as a strategic partner for the executive management team. Findysz comes to Municipal Bank with more than 30 years of community banking experience.

Prior to joining Municipal Bank, Findysz served as CFO of the State Bank Group in Wonder Lake Before that he served as assistant controller and president for Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Throughout his tenure with Wintrust, Findysz served as CFO for Crystal Lake Bank & Trust and St. Charles Bank & Trust.

Findysz is a graduate of DePaul University.

He has been actively engaged in his community and looks forward to becoming an active member of the Kankakee County community. Findysz and his wife, Vicki, are the parents of four children.

Municipal Bank has offices in Bourbonnais, Manteno and Momence.

For more information, visit municipalbank.com.