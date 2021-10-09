Motormouth: What's that shudder?

<strong>Q:</strong> Every now and then when coming to stop signs, the brakes on my 2014 Hyundai Sonata will shudder. The dealer mechanic tells me my pads are OK. Is this something I should be concerned about? Is it a dangerous condition? <strong>— D.B., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Occasional shuddering is no big deal. But at your car’s age, you might be ready for a brake job. A complete brake job — rather than just replacement pads — includes all the essential hardware (pins, shims, anti-rattle clips etc.). I have a hunch your shudder will be gone for good.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2006 Lexus SC430 with 74,000 miles on it. I replaced run-flats with new standard tires, which were aligned and balanced. Front struts also were replaced. Between 55 to 70 mph only, there is some vibration in the steering wheel. This also occurred before the new tires but is less pronounced with the new tires and is not always constant. Any ideas as to the source of the vibration? <strong>— F.B., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Vibration at a specific speed is almost always because of imbalance. But other factors could be the cause. For instance, one of the wheels might not be true. The wheel hub might be a contributor. Or, one of the new tires might be the problem. Have your shop swap the front tires to the rear and see if the vibration goes away or moves to the rear of the vehicle. Otherwise, a suspension inspection is called for.

<strong>Q:</strong> I thought I would pass along my experience with random TPMS warnings popping up. I discovered those USB chargers that go into the 12-volt socket trigger an alarm. I plugged in the device, and after a while, the low-pressure alarm came on. Unplugging the device would, after a few minutes of driving more than 20 miles per hour, reset the alarm. The solution came to me after maybe a dozen trips to the dealer for recalibration of the tire sensors. When I picked up my vehicle, the USB charger was unplugged and laying in the cup holder. They never wrote it up on the service ticket or mentioned the USB device to me when picking up the car, but eventually I would need the charger and plug it back in and would get a low tire alarm shorty after. <strong>— B.R., Apple Valley, Minn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> We have had several readers reporting mysterious low tire pressure warnings, and you might have solved the mystery. By the way, with colder temperatures coming, your tires’ cold inflation pressures might drop. Pressure usually drops about 1 psi for every 10-degree drop in outside temperature. Be sure to bring the tires up to the proper cold inflation pressure shown on the sticker at the driver’s door.

<strong>Q:</strong> I walked away from my 2018 GMC Acadia and carried the key fob with me. The car automatically locks itself, and under normal circumstances, this is fine. However, in this instance, a passenger was locked in the vehicle and could not exit. I had no idea the passenger could not unlock the car from the inside. Warnings about this were not explicit either from the manual or the dealership. <strong>— R.L. Spring Valley</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> All vehicles are supposed to have a means of manually unlocking the doors from the inside. Otherwise, as you discovered, a person could be trapped. Try this: Pull the door handle once. This usually releases the lock. Pull it again, and the door usually will open.