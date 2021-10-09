Briefcase: Oct. 9, 2021

<strong>Smolkovich named marketing director for park district</strong>

Bourbonnais Township Park District announced the hiring of <strong>Cherie Smolkovich</strong> as community outreach and marketing director. In this role, Smolkovich will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives, communications and public relations for the park district.

“She is a great asset who brings a wealth of knowledge,” said Hollice Clark, BTPD executive director. “We are fortunate to have her lead our marketing communications. She will enable us to increase awareness and expand the involvements in our programs and events.”

Smolkovich comes to BTPD with more than 17 years of marketing experience in the media and hospitality industry. She led in planning and development of loyalty events and marketing campaigns to promote the Daily Journal. She was responsible for executing marketing strategies and tactics that drove growth and readership engagement.

Recently, her role at Hollywood Casino Joliet & Aurora as a database analyst allowed her to work on strategies for loyalty mailers and email.

“Cherie has been part of marketing from creative concepts, graphic design, deploying communication and even tracking campaigns, which will be of value to our team,” Clark said.

Smolkovich said she is excited to join the Bourbonnais Township Park District team.

“I look forward to using my skills and experiences to continue the great programs and events,” she said. “These parks and facilities have been a part of my life, and I am humbled that I get to work here and give back to the community. I look forward to serving the community and helping to enrich the quality of life.”

Smolkovich holds a Bachelor of Arts from Western Illinois University and lives in Cabery with her husband, Alan.