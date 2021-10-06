Main Street: Oct. 6, 2021

We live in a world of chaos. One of my favorite quotes regarding this phenomenon is articulated by Jose Saramago, who said, “Chaos is merely order waiting to be deciphered.”

Looking at this as a counterpoint, noted author W. Somerset Maugham, in his 1925 novel the “Painted Veil,” declared, “I have an idea that the only thing which makes it possible to regard this world we live in without disgust is the beauty which now and then men create out of the chaos. The pictures they paint, the music they compose, the books they write, and the lives they lead. Of all these, the richest in beauty is the beautiful life. That is the perfect work of art.”

Discordant themes emerge within the political sphere, and the COVID-19 calamity looms large. The national media harvests propaganda and half-truths, and we are faced with a deluge of misinformation, daily inflationary crises and leadership chaos at every federal, state and local level.

Your daily dose of confusion is evident every time you turn on the television, internet or other form of the 24-hour news cycle.

From a global perspective, chaos is alive and well in the “new normal” of our daily existence. However, all is not lost. Dr. Sara Baker wrote a compelling article titled “5 Ways to Lead Your Team Through Chaos: Leading Through Change.” I will highlight Baker’s salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Leadership requires a calm, steady hand</strong>

(Diamond-level leaders exhort us and put into practice the ability to remain calm in all circumstances and not fall prey to emotional upheavals. Stress produces more stress in the organization, and in any crisis, the leader must remain unchanging and unwavering. In the center of the storm, these emotionally intelligent leaders focus on the task at hand and lead their team through the crisis with confidence and, therefore, lead them through the storm to safer waters.)

<strong>2. Remind yourself of the larger purpose of your team</strong>

(Exceptional leaders who have demonstrated calm, stability and focus then can reengage their team to refocus on the next iteration of change. It’s central to the organization’s success to be resolute in igniting the organization’s purpose with the passions of the team members. Daily motivational reminders of whom we serve, why we exist and how we get there are pivotal to meeting the inherent needs of our internal and external stakeholders.)

<strong>3. Stay positive</strong>

As evidenced in “TheLeadershipReformation.com,” a positive outlook nuclei foundational basis is “Change is about letting go of the resentment of losing the old way and focusing on the good that you can achieve in the new path.” (Diamond-level leaders who have led their team through the tumultuous sea of chaos habituate the culture of positivity. These leaders engage in positive language, powerful imagery and create a clear path through the chaos to the new innovative strategy of reaching your organization’s desired goals and reconfirmed purpose.)

<strong>4. Embrace the new direction and adjust your plan</strong>

(Emotionally intelligent leaders utilize strategies and precise approaches to align their teams with the larger purpose of your organization. Clarity of purpose coupled with newly enhanced change management tactics enables your team to reach the desired goal. These leaders are tasked with providing open and honest communication and establish a culture of trust. Then and only then can the leader navigate the new change strategy by getting adequate buy-in from their team and then leading them successfully to implement the new change initiative.)

<strong>5. Explain the ‘why’ behind the change</strong>

(Resonant leaders intuitively understand the philosophy and psychology of explaining the cognitive “why” before embarking on the “how.” Team members who understand the “why” can achieve with a single-mindedness the ability to coalesce with the overall purpose of the change initiative. Once your team understands and can conceptualize the “why,” then you can construct the “how” to sync the goals of the change initiative with the vision, purpose and mission of your organization.)

Amid the chaos, we often are inundated with slogans, not philosophies, and bumper sticker mentalities, which are not doctrines. Chaos is the only constant in the universe, and the ability to navigate the havoc chaos creates and the ensuing crisis either creates great organizations or mediocre ones.

The ability to manage chaos is central to understanding the system and its consequential effects. Scenario planning (war-gaming strategies) often is used to simulate the law of unintended consequences (what if strategies). If you are prepared for change, then you successfully can deal with its effect on your organization.

In the end, and as illustrated by the great Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, “In all chaos, there is a cosmos; in all disorder, a secret order.”

The key is to understand how to make order out of the chaos. Using the five stratagems described by Baker can help reduce the uncertainty during a crisis and allow the organization to emerge in a more resilient and celebrated organization that rides the waves of chaos with great aplomb.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University and a doctoral advisor and adjunct doctoral professor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence (EI), organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.