Briefcase: First Trust & Savings Bank adds to its ag team

Kerry Bell, president and CEO of the First Trust & Savings Bank in Watseka, has announced <strong>Jeff Sobkoviak</strong> joined the ag team at the bank.

Sobkoviak will be responsible for the development of new agricultural and commercial business relationships. An Iroquois County native, Sobkoviak played professional baseball for 10 years. He is married to Michelle, principal at Milford Grade School, and they have two college-age children.

Sobkoviak brings 18 years in relationship-building and ag services associations to the First Trust & Savings Bank.

“Jeff’s depth of experience, knowledge and customer relationship skills will complement our growing team of seasoned lending professionals,” Bell said.

The First Trust & Savings Bank is a $300 million community bank providing lending, deposit, wealth and farm management services throughout Iroquois County and the surrounding area. It also has a banking center in Clifton.