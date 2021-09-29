Main Street: Sept. 29, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.</em>

This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County. Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the exorbitant unemployment reimbursements, how can small businesses attract and retain employees in this turbulent environment?

Dr. Piatt will address the first part of this question, and then Dr. Daake will offer an often overlooked source of great employees.

Eroding the veneer of the “old normal,” a new normal has escalated with devasting consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic. With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new mask mandates and significantly enhanced unemployment benefits, we see the law of unintended consequences at work. Namely, small- to medium-sized businesses cannot compete with unemployed workers making more money on unemployment than working.

This dynamic presents a perfect storm for reinforcing mediocre and lazy behavior. However, at some point, when these egregious unemployment subsidies subside, these very workers who decided it was better to stay at home and not work during this pandemic will be clamoring for these various jobs that they have previously snubbed and avoided.

Sparking a petulant reaction, many small business owners have confided to Don and me that they cannot attract new hires or even keep existing employees as the consequences for staying home and collecting a sizable unemployment windfall is more significant than working. At the fulcrum of this precarious balance is the needs of the organization coalesced with sufficient employees to meet the demands of the customer.

As unexpected challenges to finding suitable workers escalate, and reacting to the premise of this week’s question, an interesting article appeared on the website QTIgroup.com titled “17 Strategies to Boost Attraction, Retention, and Motivation during COVID-19.”

These strategies include and offer businesses the opportunity to attract and retain employees through innovative processes. Organizations can do the following: speed up the hiring process, use creative job titles, offer sign-up bonuses, utilizing third-party recruiters-staffing agencies, temporarily increase base pay for high demand service roles, connect with businesses that have laid off-furloughed employees, offer flexible work hours-schedules, provide the opportunity to work remotely if possible, reallocate employees or responsibilities to balance workloads, temporarily relax attendance policies, develop paid time off donation policy, offer an opportunity for negative balance in sick time-PTO, temporarily offer premium pay/bonus for extended working hours or hazardous conditions, provide small denomination spot bonus for extraordinary work, re-train or cross-train employees, recognize employees for their contributions, and engage the team in improving business operations.

Drifting into this “new normal” is difficult; it is undoubtedly navigable. Throughout history, our great nation has faced perilous times, and we succeeded despite these circumstances. We will triumph even through this COVID-19 pandemic as well.

However, while the above stratagems are not inclusive nor the panacea for dealing with these employment issues, it’s a start. Now more than ever, organizations need to carefully consider talent management strategies to optimize a successful outcome for all relevant stakeholders.

As the old saying goes, “There is no elevator to success; you have to take the stairs.” Begin your path to success for your organization by taking one step at a time and doing what you need to do to achieve your employment goals.

Next, Dr. Daake will offer an obvious, but often overlooked source of employees.

Sometimes we don’t realize that hundreds of thousands of employees out of the 147 million currently working, change jobs every month. And many more would like to change. This is for various reasons, including better pay, more responsibility and meaningful work, a better schedule, a more appreciative environment, wanting to relocate, and so forth.

For understandable reasons, those wanting to move on do not run ads in the paper saying, “I want to pursue a different job.” In many cases, they could be the finest possible employee for your business. Most of them worked throughout the pandemic, although they might have qualified to stay home and collect unemployment.

I’m not suggesting “raiding” other businesses; on the other hand, each of us has the opportunity to better ourselves in this country. All of us, whether we are employers or employees, each week have a wide variety of encounters with organizations’ personnel.

We get service ranging from lackluster to first-rate.

Start noticing those who provide the very best to you. Quietly and discreetly, you can tell them it is okay to contact you if they are ever looking for a job.

As an employee, let your family, friends and acquaintances know you’d like to make a change, but only with those you absolutely trust.

I shop extensively at one local business in particular. One particular employee always takes care of our family in a positive, upbeat matter even when under pressure. This person confided to me that they would like to explore other jobs but said that nobody wanted to hire a 50-plus age worker. Too many businesses make that mistake.

A few years ago I was visiting with a former Eastern Iowa Community College colleague of mine. Steve had gone on to become a provost at a large community college in Florida. He said they had to be very careful of hiring certain people who wanted to move to Florida to “retire on the job.”

While true in a few cases, the fact is older workers are among the largest untapped source of great employees. Without disrespecting younger workers, I’m convinced this person would be one-and-a-half times more productive compared to a younger, less experienced worker. Even if you had to pay a little more, it would be worthwhile.

As much as society sometimes maligns the Millennial and Z generations, I have been very favorably impressed by the ambition, energy and ideas of a large portion of them. Use your network of friends, business associates and your own experience to tap into this group as well.

Put the word “out on the street” that you are looking. We all know that some of the very best jobs and opportunities never get advertised; they happen through grapevine networking.