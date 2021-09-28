Multack Eye Care opens in Bourbonnais

Multack Eye Care and Associates opened on Sept. 1 in Bourbonnais, and it is offering a variety of services, including cataract surgery.

“We offer every eye care need,” said Lisa Tepper, practice liaison and head of marketing. “We’re known for our high-level of care. We have over 5,000 five-star reviews. We’re very successful in our surgery outcomes. We have the most advanced technology in the world. We are a sought after company to do cataract and refractive clinical trials.”

Multack Eye Care is at 870 N. Convent St. and is open six days a week.

Multack is a part of multiple cataract and refractive clinical trials, and it uses the most advanced equipment in the industry.

Dr. Sam Multack has a prior history working as a resident with his father, Richard, in Bourbonnais and the practice is excited to offer patients an option for their eye care needs. Sam Multack is CEO of the company and is a eye surgeon.

“He wants to be perfect for the patient, and the outcome to be superior,” Tepper said.

Multack Eye Care is a multi-speciality clinic with seven physicians in the office to service all eye care needs. Its specialty is advanced cataract surgery and dry eye.

Tepper said the office’s focus is treating patients with exceptional care, achieving the most successful surgical outcomes, while using the most advanced technology available. “Our patient care is No. 1,” she said.

Multack has two other locations in Frankfort and Olympia Fields. The Frankfort office offers 3-D cataract surgery and was the first in the Midwest to offer the technology. It saw an opportunity in the greater Kankakee area and decided to open an office in Bourbonnais.

“There is a need for the these types of services in the area,” said Kelly Brown, practice manager in the Bourbonnais office, who lives in Manteno. “There are a lot of patients for us, and there are not of lot of specialist in the area.”