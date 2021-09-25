uBreakiFix to rebrand U.S. stores as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tech repair retailer uBreakiFix by Asurion has announced plans to rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. The rebrand will roll out across the more than 650 U.S. stores and nearly 600 mobile repair vehicles beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.

Driven by shopper research, rebranding the uBreakiFix stores to more closely align with parent company Asurion is expected to increase marketing and operational efficiencies, create growth opportunities for stores, and enable the stores to provide a greater range of tech care services to customers.

“Our retail footprint has grown substantially in the two years since Asurion acquired uBreakiFix, and we are confident this shift will allow us to reach even more people with much-needed tech repair services and solutions,” said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto.

uBreakiFiz has a location in Bradley at 2070 N. Illinois Route 50, Suite 200 near the Kohl’s store.

“Rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions will allow us to create a more streamlined experience for all of our repair customers while also channeling our resources, operational expertise, and marketing efforts toward a single vision,” said Barry Vandevier, Asurion Chief Operating Officer.

uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family in 2019. As Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, the retailer will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Asurion and will maintain its headquarters in Orlando.