Briefcase: Dental Group of Bourbonnais to host Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day

Veterans in the Bourbonnais community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at <strong>Dental Group of Bourbonnais</strong> on Oct. 1.

Dr. Susan Patel and the team at Dental Group of Bourbonnais will be honoring and supporting local veterans as part of Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of veterans without dental insurance.

“We understand that many veterans in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some veterans don’t have the financial means,” Patel said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with the men and women who have dedicated their lives to our country.”

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV-AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

“We are incredibly thankful for everything these veterans have sacrificed,” Patel said. “Through this event, we hope to honor and support our local veterans and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided per patient on between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. this coming Friday at 761 Main St. NW Ste C. in Bourbonnais. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans are asked to please bring a valid form of Veteran’s Identification (Veteran’s I.D., license with Veteran’s stamp or DD214). For more information, call 815-933-3377 or visit FreeDentistryDay.org.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of one person,” Patel said. “We are grateful for this amazing opportunity to show our veterans how much their service means to us.”