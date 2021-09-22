Main Street: Sept. 22, 2021

<em>”Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.”</em> <strong>— Bernard Baruch</strong>

<em>”My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.”</em> <strong>James 1:19</strong>

Listen up. Please hear me out. Stop, look and listen. All these phrases provide sound advice, but the reality is very few of us fully practice them. Most of us think we have so much to say.

Social media has only made the situation worse. Now admit it, when you post on Facebook, chances are you go back several times to see how many comments and likes you’ve received. When I put up pictures and especially, on certain days, provocative political posts, I’ll admit I go back to see the responses. On the other hand, I have some friends that rarely post, so I assume they go out and “listen to others.” Maybe that should be my goal.

The quote of apostle James is especially relevant. We tend to get his exhortation reversed. We are quick to speak and slow to listen. As a result, many times, that leads not only to misunderstandings, but to anger and disgust.

MindTools mindtools.com/ suggests five tools regarding listening. First, pay attention and give the speaker your undivided attention. Have you ever been in conversation with someone that keeps looking over your shoulder, doesn’t look you in the eye, or doesn’t in any way acknowledge what you have to say?

Regardless of his political views, one of the things that made Bill Clinton so effective with people is that he made those he was talking to feel like they were the only person in the room.

And people can sense when we are listening or are busy thinking up what we want to say rather than fully taking in what they are saying. Our body language, including our facial expression, either confirm we are listening or our mind is wandering.

Secondly, show that you are actively listening. There are many ways you can do this: the occasional nod, and verbal affirmations such as, “I see” or “uh-huh.” An open body posture shows you are paying attention.

When you have the chance to speak, pick up on specific points the other person has made. Also, follow-up with questions or comments that demonstrates you’ve been listening. Sometimes in very busy and demanding fields such as medicine, where time is at a premium, practitioners need to work very hard at this.

Third, provide feedback. Reflecting back with comments such as, “What I hear you saying is …” Professors, teachers, pastors and other professionals that make their living by talking have to be careful here. They are so used to doing lots talking and not as much listening.

For example, I have seen speakers and teachers (and occasionally I have been guilty of this) that ask a question. But when we get comments, we just move on without reflecting on what has just been said and working it into the discussion.

For teachers, this is especially difficult when you have a prescribed amount of material you want to get through. Realistically though, students will forget most of the specific material 10 years from now. But a detailed response and acknowledgment of a student, parishioner, patient or friend will be recalled years later.

Fourth, defer judgment. That does not mean everything goes. Ultimately you may have to disagree, correct, or provide a counterview. The important thing (and this is hard for us type A personalities) is to slow down, listen, ask clarifying questions, and be empathetic.

One of my best friends in Florida, Randy Vickers, an occasional co-author for this column, has a unique listening style. At first, it took me a while to get used to it. But since he is a counselor and teacher, I have learned a lot from what he does.

If I talk for a while and then stop, rather than he jumping right in, Randy may pause for 3-5 seconds. It shows he is thinking about what I have said and even gives me a chance to add more thoughts.

This approach is so counter to what happens in most cases. We have all experienced the situation where we barely finish what we have to say, and the other person jumps right on top of our words. And frankly, chances are we do the same thing to others. Randy’s pausing approach is helpful and reassuring that he is genuinely listening.

Finally, respond appropriately. Read the situation, the body language, and tone of voice. Does the other person really want advice? They might. Or do they just want to talk something out? If someone is happy, share the happiness with them. If they are sad, try and be empathetic and reassuring.

Back to the words of the apostle James and Bernard Baruch. Monitor your talking vs. listening time. For lack of a better term, I have developed what I call the DTLR-the Daake Talk Listen Ratio. I’m currently in the process of developing a scale (based on the academic literature and proper statistical methods) to measure this concept accurately and scientifically.

Very few of us enjoy conversations where the other person does 80-90% of the talking and spends the other 10-20% of the time thinking what they want to say next. (In our heads, but we would never say it out loud, we might hear LeAnn Rimes singing, “Big deal, so what, who cares, shut up”).

Not that conversations have to be 50-50. It depends on the situation. But I suggest a simple monitoring of ourselves will go a long way to making us better listeners.