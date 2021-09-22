Briefcase: Iroquois Memorial Hospital receives 2 EMS grants

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital</strong> recently announces that it has received two 2020-2021 ICAHN Flex Grant’s for Emergency Medical Services education. These are $3,000 each.

The EMS education award is available to all Illinois critical access hospitals and resource hospitals and provide funding for hospital EMS to conduct local EMS education programs and assists local units with updates on billing practices or leadership development, including EMS needs assessment.

EMS are vital to rural health care and effectively provide life-saving care throughout the East-Central Illinois area. IMH serves a rural area of 296 square miles. IMH provides continuing education and training to local fire departments on CPR-AED. In order to stay current with EMS care and education and to abide by the American Heart Association’s requirements, it’s necessary to purchase instructor and provider updates.

These additional materials enable the AHA Instructors at IMH to offer regular education and training to EMS, as well as provide ongoing staff training through the IMH education department, training to other health care organizations and to community based classes. To date IMH has trained 413 participants.

“I feel the more people we can get trained in CPR and AED use the better chance a bystander or loved one will have of surviving sudden cardiac arrest,” said Georgia Woodby, IMH’s employee health and education coordinator, AHA instructor, and paramedic. “It’s actually that person’s last chance of survival. My goal in each class is to make sure the students have the confidence and skills to react, perform CPR, and use the AED during these very stressful, emotional, and adrenaline filled situations. ... The equipment I use to teach classes is the most up-to-date manikins and materials available through the American Heart Association, which would not be possible without the ICAHN grants we receive.”

IMH offers CPR training at a minimum of two courses per month to communities in the area, including local businesses, nursing homes, day care providers, 4-H groups, high schools, churches, and hold community classes for anyone who is interested. Each certification has to be renewed every two years. For more information or to schedule a class, contact Woodby at 815-432-7729.