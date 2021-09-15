Briefcase: Riverside Medical Center receives quality achievement award

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> has again received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Honor Roll status.

The award recognizes Riverside’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. In addition, Riverside received the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for incorporating the most up-to-date evidence-based treatments to improve care and outcomes.

While the risk of stroke goes up significantly in individuals age 55 and above, it can occur in anyone. Individuals with diabetes are one and half times more likely to experience a stroke than those without diabetes.

“The care our patients receive at Riverside is our number one priority,” said Riverside Healthcare President & CEO Phil Kambic. “The fact our dedicated staff continues to be honored and recognized for their hard work is truly something we can all be proud of. In instances when seconds count, like stroke, we are committed to supporting better outcomes for our patients.”

Riverside utilizes tools and resources to help track and measure success by meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines to improve patient outcomes. Some of these quality measures include: evaluating the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments; speeding recovery time and reducing death and disability for stroke patients; providing patient education before discharge and scheduling follow-up visits and other care transitions.

Individuals at a high risk of stroke include: those over age 55; persons with an African American background; individuals who have had a previous stroke; those with a family history of stroke; those with heart disease; persons with high blood pressure; individuals who are overweight; those who have LDL (bad) cholesterol and low HDL (good) cholesterol levels; persons who are not physically active; and individuals who smoke

For more information, visit <a href="http://riversidehealthcare.org/stroke" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/stroke</a>.