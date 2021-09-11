Rooted in the community

Rooted Wealth Advisors is partnering with Habitat For Humanity of McLean County to help build a house for a family in Bloomington on Sept. 18.

Rooted Wealth Advisors, which has offices in Bourbonnais, Champaign, Bloomington and Orland Park, is building partnerships with local nonprofit organizations and working alongside them to serve people in the areas it serves.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Rooted Wealth Advisors now or in the future, can call at 815-918-4727. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com.