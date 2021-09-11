Midland States Bancorp extends stock repurchase program

EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bancorp Inc. announced this week that its board of directors approved modifications to the company’s previously announced stock repurchase program, which increase the aggregate repurchase authority to $75 million from $50 million.

It also extended the expiration date of the program to Dec. 31, 2022. As of Aug. 31, after giving effect to the modifications, there was approximately $26.3 million remaining under the stock repurchase program authorization.

“The expansion and extension of the stock repurchase program will provide us with the flexibility to continue employing a balanced approach to capital deployment that includes maintaining sufficient capital to support the organic and acquisitive growth of the company and consistently returning capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and stock repurchases,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO.

Stock repurchases under the company’s authorized program may be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or in any other manner that complies with applicable securities laws, at the discretion of the company, according to a company news release.

The timing of purchases and the number of shares repurchased under the program is dependent upon a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Effingham and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank.