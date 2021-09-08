Peoples Bank scholars honored

This year marks a quarter century since the very first Peoples Bank of Kankakee County scholarships were awarded to local high school graduates.

The awards, made available through Peoples Bank and the Hammes family, are given annually to area high school graduates attending Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee Community College or the University of Notre Dame.

“Education is something we value very highly at Peoples Bank,” said Jeff Hammes, bank president. “So is giving back. We are proud to continue our scholarship program year after year, allowing us to not only give back to our community but to do so through an educational outlet. These young men and women have bright futures and we’re blessed to be able to help them shine.”

Attending Kankakee Community College in the fall are scholarship recipients Collin Howard, a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School; Dalton Woods, a graduate of Herscher High School; Jennifer Serrano, a graduate of St. Anne High School; June Osborn, a graduate of Herscher High School; Madison Jensen, a graduate of Momence High School; Maxwell Johnston, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School; Nicolas Beyer, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School; and Sarah Littrell, a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

Attending Olivet Nazarene University this fall are scholarship recipients Angelina Collazo, a graduate of Momence High School; and Hannah Hudgins, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Since its inception in 1996, Peoples Bank and the Hammes family have provided $502,500 in scholarships.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations: 315 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais, 333 E. Court S. in Kankakee and 198 South Creek Drive in Manteno.

Peoples Bank has been in business for more than 59 years, specializing in home mortgages, commercial loans, business retail services and checking accounts. It’s a Member FDIC and a Equal Housing Lender. For more information about the bank and its services, visit <a href="http://peoplesbankdirect.com" target="_blank">peoplesbankdirect.com</a>.