Briefcase: Paylocity acquires Blue Marble Payroll

<strong>Paylocity</strong>, a provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, recently announced the acquisition of Blue Marble Payroll, a longtime partner providing international payroll solutions.

Blue Marble is a global payroll provider for companies seeking control and convenience in international payroll processes and currently serves approximately 450 clients. Blue Marble’s platform enables U.S.-based companies to manage payroll for employees outside the U.S. in line with complex local and country-specific requirements across more than 150 countries.

Paylocity has worked with Blue Marble since its start in 2013, helping shared clients with their international payroll needs. As more economies around the world open and companies increasingly look for talent anywhere while enabling more flexibility for where employees work, the challenge of managing international payroll has increased.

Through Paylocity’s acquisition of Blue Marble and its approximately 75 employees, clients will be able to manage their international workforces through a unified solution to pay employees, automate processes and stay compliant with local regulations in other countries.

“As the hybrid workforce becomes more predominant, there is an opportunity to help companies expand internationally, deliver greater automation and unify payroll systems,” said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. “With this move, we have the ability to work with a trusted partner to build an automated, fully integrated customer experience — with clients able to manage domestic and international payroll in one platform.”

