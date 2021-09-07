AMITA St. Mary's Hospital receives 5 stars again

AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital at 500 W. Court St. in Kankakee has for a second consecutive year been recognized as a 5-star recipient for both vaginal and Cesarean deliveries by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

The 5-star rating notes the hospital’s clinical outcomes for both delivery methods are statistically significantly better than expected, placing it among the national leaders.

“This is yet another incredible outcome from an amazing team,” said Chris Shride, president of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “The national designation proves, even with the pandemic’s challenges, our labor and delivery team provide the safest care for all our new moms and babies. We’re all so proud of their success and the industry-leading best practices they offer our community.”

Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2017 through 2019, finding there a significant variation in hospital quality between those receiving 5 stars and those that have not. For example, according to Healthgrades, from 2017 through 2019, women having a Cesarean delivery in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 59.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1 star.

“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement and for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.

