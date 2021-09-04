Briefcase: Sept. 4, 2021

<strong>Vivid Seats makes appointments</strong>

<strong>Vivid Seats Inc.</strong>, an online ticket marketplace company headquartered in Chicago, recently announced three appointments to its leadership team. Dan Timm will serve as COO, Tyra Neal as chief marketing officer and David Morris as general counsel. Each will report to CEO Stan Chia.

Vivid Seats connects fans with thousands of ticket sellers for live events across the country.

“As Vivid Seats enters this next chapter, it is important that our leadership team reflects our company’s mission to drive growth and provide an unparalleled customer experience,” Chia said. “The caliber of talent that our leadership team possesses is truly one of a kind. I am confident that Dan, Tyra, and David bring depth and a breadth of experiences that will help drive the organization as we continue to lead within the industry.”

Timm brings experience as an executive and investor. Before joining Vivid Seats, he held senior executive positions at a number of companies, including ExteNet Systems, Chatham Technologies, and The Bruss Company, and he was an operating partner at GTCR where he served as a director for numerous private and public companies.

Timm received his bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and his MBA from the University of Chicago.

Neal is a marketing executive with experience in both early stage and globally recognized brands. Before joining Vivid Seats, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Shinola, where she led growth, engagement, e-commerce and customer experience.

Previously, Neal was vice president of global marketing at Aveda, a beauty brand in the Estée Lauder portfolio. She also held senior roles at Luxottica, Walmart, and on the agency-side at Resource Interactive/IBM iX working with Procter & Gamble.

Morris brings extensive legal and business experience, working with consumer internet platforms. Prior to joining Vivid Seats, he served as vice president and associate general counsel at Tripadvisor Inc., a global online travel research and marketplace business, from 2008-2021.