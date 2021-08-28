Briefcase: Aug. 28, 2021

<strong>Borschnack, Pelletier & Co. announces promotion</strong>

Borschnack, Pelletier & Co., 200 E. Court St., Suite 608 in Kankakee, recently announced that certified public accountant <strong>Jessica Witvoet</strong>, of Kankakee, has been promoted to manager.

Witvoet has worked for Borschnack, Pelletier & Co. since August 2011. She graduated with high honors from Governors State University with a Master of Science in accounting. She is a member of the Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business. She is a licensed certified public accountant and a member of both the AICPA and the Illinois CPA Society.

Witvoet’s clientele ranges from owners and managers of small businesses to not-for-profit groups and governmental agencies.

For more information, visit bpc-cpa.com.