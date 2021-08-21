Briefcase: Aug. 21, 2021

<strong>BTPD, Grant Park awarded environmental grants from ComEd</strong>

To support habitats and other open-space projects, particularly those that help mitigate impacts of climate change, ComEd and Openlands recently announced grants to 23 public agencies through the annual ComEd Green Region Program.

Among the grants are one for the Bourbonnais Township Park District and one for the Village of Grant Park.

Grantees each receive a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to support and improve natural areas in northern Illinois communities that are crucial to the quality of residents’ lives. The grants will fund a variety of projects, including those that focus on enhancing pollinator habitats and protecting certain species, such as butterflies and bees.

“ComEd understands that it is critical for residents to have access to cleaner and more sustainable public spaces. We also recognize the economic challenges faced by communities to maintain these natural spaces and make them available to the public,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs at ComEd. “We’re proud to work with organizations like Openlands, which has a deep understanding of these needs, whether they are effective pollinator projects or plans that support climate resilience to benefit the people we’re privileged to serve.”

<strong>Bourbonnais Township Park District</strong> — Interpretive Arboretum Trail: This project will create an interpretive trail with an arboretum and bioswale made up of climate resilient trees and flowers that will provide food and habitat for pollinators.

<strong>Village of Grant Park</strong> — Pollinator Haven: This project will renovate an existing gazebo, add a fountain, pollinator garden and signage within the pollinator haven.

This marks the ninth year that ComEd is partnering with Openlands. Since the inception of the Green Region Program in 2013, ComEd has awarded more than $1.5 million to municipalities across northern Illinois.