Main Street: Aug. 18, 2021

Everyone has a down day now and then, but if it becomes a habit, you will find people shying away from you, avoiding you and not wanting to do business with you.

Across the years as I have traveled down Iowa Highway 3 from Oelwein to Waverly, Iowa, I always smile when I drive by the little town of Readlyn. The welcome sign is a big, colorful one that says Readlyn is home to “857 friendly people and one old Grump!”

“The legend of the Old Grump tells about a ‘rider of the rails,’ who jumped off the train in Readlyn and decided to stay because of the friendly people.”

As to me being a grump, I try to be a good-natured grump, and because I generally am surrounded by good-natured people, my “grumpism” usually is controlled. Let me suggest how we can stay as upbeat as possible during these challenging days.

The 19th-century father of modern psychology, William James, proclaimed it is easier to behave your way into feeling good rather than sitting around waiting to first be happy to get going. The famous saying, “Fake it until you make it,” originated from social psychologist Amy Cuddy. No doubt we all have had days when we just did not want to go to work or take on a job, but the feelings follow the behavior once we get going.

Second, surround yourself with people who uplift you, and you also elevate them. Sometimes, that is easier said than done. Nevertheless, we can choose to associate with those who, despite their problems, stay optimistic.

Even when surrounded by “Johnny Rainclouds,” we can make a difference by what we talk about, how well we listen to others and, when possible, showing unexpected kindness.

Refuse to join “pity parties.” The grumpism in me easily can fall into that trap, which I must constantly counter. On the other hand, insincere hype is also a turn-off — for example: when you ask someone how they are, and they respond cavalierly, “If I was any better, I’d be twins.”

At the same time, others around us might be having genuine concerns or issues. We need to be open to them and be empathetic rather than brushing it off with a trivial phrase about how great we are.

Third, do something extraordinary for someone else. Recently, we have had two occasions to help friends with some challenging situations. One of them involved traveling several hundred miles and investing more than $500 in travel costs.

My wife and I did not do this to get a warm, fuzzy feeling, but as a result, it has been one of the most rewarding things we have done this year. Even doing small things for others dramatically can lift your mood and make you happier.

Fourth, learn about and practice the principles of positive psychology and gratefulness in particular. There is strong scientific support for positive psychology principles that go beyond the “rah, rah” of typical motivational speakers.

Researchers and writers from the universities of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Harvard and many other prominent schools have documented its effectiveness. Let me share what I consider the best source if you want to learn more. It is Penn’s website, overseen by Martin Seligman, who many consider the Father of Positive Psychology: ppc.sas.upenn.edu.

One highly effective positive technique is to write down — every day for up to 30 days — three or four things people or situations you are thankful for. It will transform you and those around you. See Janice Kaplan’s book, “The Gratitude Diaries.”

Fifth, as an employer, employee or customer, understand true grumpiness is highly contagious unless you inoculate yourself with a sense of good cheer and goodwill. We can make a choice to maintain our poise even under challenging situations. Let me illustrate this last point by two very different experiences I had right here in Kankakee County in the past couple of weeks.

First, the potential grumpy story, and then I’ll end on a positive note. A week ago Tuesday, I was shopping at a well-known national retailer. Everything was going well until I tried using my credit card. I tried inserting the chip card twice, and it said, “Error.”

So, I tried to swipe the card, and because of the chip, it would not swipe. I informed the clerk. I might have misread her, but there was a look of irritation on her face. She proceeded to come out of the checkout station, grab my card and somehow made it work.

I did not feel like a valued guest or customer that day. When questioned about how she got it to work, she said it had to be misread three times before it could be swiped. So, how was I to know that?

In the process of writing the article, I thought I better practice what I preach, so I thanked her and smiled. During the past couple of years, I have purchased more than $7,000 of products from this store. Most of the service has been good, and I was not about to let whatever was bothering her send me down into the dumps.

That having been said, I’m sending a letter to corporate management and local management asking them to remind their employees that acting irritated at a customer is hardly the way to grow a business or keep employed.

Now for the anti-grump example. We regularly dine at the Family House Restaurant in Bradley — George’s Place. The food is always good, the restaurant spotless, and the service is first-rate.

One thing you notice if you dine there regularly is they have minimal turnover. People work there for years. Even as busy as the restaurant was, our waitress had time to visit with us a while and told us she had worked for the business for 45 years.

That goes back all the way to the Golden Bear Days. She was attentive, took outstanding care of us and enjoys her job. On the way out, I told the owner how much I appreciate the consistent service and long-term employees. No grumpiness in this place.

As Emerson reminds us, “So of cheerfulness, or a good temper, the more it is spent, the more it remains.”