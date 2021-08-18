Briefcase: Pekin Insurance’s McMillan receives award

Pekin Insurance recently announced <strong>Jeff McMillan</strong>, owner of McMillan Insurance in Gilman, has met the company’s criteria of excellence, commitment and dedication in the sale of life insurance to earn a Gold Key Award from Pekin Life Insurance Company.

For more information, call 815-265-4037, or go to mcmillanins.com. McMillan Insurance offers auto, home, life and business insurance.

McMillan Insurance has been in business since 2001, but its preceding agencies date back to 1937. McMillan Insurance has offices in Gilman, Cullom, Piper City, Chatsworth and Bourbonnais.

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors holding financial seminars</strong>

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors --</strong> 1521 N. Convent St., Suite 800, Bourbonnais — is holding back-to-the-classroom-style seminars on learning about one’s financial concerns.

The seminars will be held Sept. 15 and 16 at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

At the seminars, attendees will learn about common financial concerns individuals and families face in retirement, such as how to prepare for unexpected medical expenses and ways to create income to help support a desired lifestyle.

For more information, go to rootredretirement.com/attend-an-event, or call 815-918-4727.