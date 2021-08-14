Briefcase: Mikuta receives lifetime achievement award

The Illinois CPA Society recently presented <strong>Sara J. Mikuta</strong>, a certified public accountant, with its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor ICPAS bestows on members who demonstrate service to both ICPAS and the CPA profession.

Mikuta, who grew up in Watseka, is an alumna of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and currently lives in Western Springs. Mikuta’s career in accounting and finance has spanned more than 40 years. She recently retired from Wipfli LLP, a CPA and consulting firm where she held a partner position.

Prior to joining the firm in 2011, Mikuta held the positions of CFO at The Leaders Bank, CFO at Pinnacle Banc Group Inc., controller at Oak Brook Bank, and audit manager at Arthur Andersen & Co.

Mikuta is also a former chairperson of the Illinois CPA Society, served as president of the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, and is a former chairperson of the Illinois Board of Examiners. She remains an active volunteer and continues to serve on the board of directors for the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois.

“Sara has worked to bring positive change to the accounting and finance profession for more than four decades, and while her career achievements are impressive, it’s her volunteer work that truly defines her,” said Todd Shapiro, ICPAS president and CEO. “... She truly exemplifies what it means to give back to the profession.”

“I am honored to be awarded the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. It is deeply humbling to become a part of this distinguished group of individuals,” Mikuta said. “Being a CPA has afforded me so many things; however, being a part of the Illinois CPA Society provided a phenomenal backdrop where I could expand my career and my world. The connections made here have left me with not only wonderful memories, but contacts, learning opportunities and, most importantly, a way to give back and give forward to my profession.”

Mikuta was formally recognized at ICPAS’ Leadership Recognition and Awards Dinner on Aug. 5 in Chicago.