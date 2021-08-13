Gas prices dip slightly

After several weeks of rising or steady prices for a gallon of gasoline, prices at the pump dipped slightly in Illinois the past week, according to data collected by <a href="http://GasBuddy.com" target="_blank">GasBuddy.com</a>.

Illinois gas prices fell 2.7 cents per gallon this past week as of Monday. Prices averaged $3.33 per gallon in Illinois, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 stations around the state. Gas prices in Illinois are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy in a news release. “This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country.”

DeHaan added that GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as motorists are traveling less as the end of the summer driving season nears.

“With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining,” DeHaan said. “However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet — larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”

Locally, gas prices on Thursday in Kankakee ranged from $3.12 to $3.29 per gallon, while they ranged from $3.12 to $3.19 per gallon in Bourbonnais. Gas prices in Bradley ranged from $3.12 to $3.27 per gallon, and in Manteno from $3.18 to $3.21. In Watseka, the price for a gallon of gas ranged from $3.15 to $3.24.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose just 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Average gas prices on Aug. 9 in Illinois the past 10 years:

2021: $3.33

2020: $2.28

2019: $2.72

2018: $2.89

2017: $2.34

2016: $2.22

2015: $2.60

2014: $3.55

2013: $3.72

2012: $4.03

Local gas price ranges per gallon on Thursday:

<strong>Kankakee:</strong> $3.12 to $3.29

<strong>Bourbonnais:</strong> $3.12 to $3.19

<strong>Bradley:</strong> $3.12 to $3.27

<strong>Manteno:</strong> $3.18 to $3.21

<strong>Watseka:</strong> $3.15 to $3.24