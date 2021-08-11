Main Street: Aug. 11, 2021

Escalating thoughts converge on perceived leaders who demonstrate organizational success. Recently Dr. Daake and I have noticed that some of these leaders, many of whom are successful, neglect the basic tenets of Emotional Intelligence.

Underscoring the need for relationships, these non-diamond leaders seem to exude an overabundance of confidence and unhealthy doses of ego. It has been said that ego knowingly whispers, “You are at the center of the universe.” The rippling effects of this phenomenon of believing you are the center of the universe coupled with the lack of EI can destroy organizations and decimate team members.

Lately, we have witnessed examples of this when organizational leaders retire and take credit for the organization’s success while neglecting to thank and acknowledge their team.

By now, it is evident that “Diamond-level leaders” intuitively understand Emotional Intelligence. These dynamic leaders engage and employ higher-level competencies regarding relationships, and as Reuven Bar-On articulated, “… emotional-social intelligence is an array of interrelated emotional and social competencies and skills that determine how effectively individuals understand and express themselves, understand others and relate with them, and cope with daily demands, challenges, and pressures.”

In essence, EI is about building and sustaining relationships and changing the egocentric “I” to the relationship centered “We.”

Anchoring these issues of EI, and interesting article appeared on the website “leadershipfreakblog” titled, “10 Practices of Humility for Egotistical Leaders.” I will highlight these 10 salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Intriguingly, before we identify the 10 practices of humility for egotistical leaders, let’s identify from the “leadershipfreakblog” the six symptoms of egotistical leadership:

<strong>1.</strong> Ego only thinks in terms of “I and “me” and struggles to see life through the lens of others.

<strong>2.</strong> Ego cannot be wrong, and these self-absorbed leaders defend their agenda over others, and always need to be correct and you are always wrong.

<strong>3.</strong> Ego dismisses criticism and correction and engages in ‘You” statements. Such as, “You don’t understand? You don’t see the big picture. And, you don’t appreciate the pressure I am under?” These “You” statements are consistently used by these self-absorbed leaders and often denigrate their team and direct reports. Ego takes offense while humility explores correction.

<strong>4.</strong> Ego seldom says, “Thank you.” These non-diamond-level leaders are arrogant and give too much credit to their deeds while offering little recognition to others.

<strong>5.</strong> Ego plays the blame game when bad news land on its desk. These egocentric leaders engage in policies of when things go right, it is due to their brilliance, and when things go wrong, their bloviated ego says, “It is your fault.”

<strong>6.</strong> Ego listens with a personal agenda. These narcissistic leaders are always looking for “what’s in it for them? How does this make me look? How can I use this for my advantage? Who can I blame?” Finally, it centers on being all about them and their selfish needs over the organizational success at the expense of their team.

Overcoming the damage of egocentric leaders who are ladened with narcissistic tendencies, here are 10 operational practices to assist in developing humility and building stronger interpersonal relationships within and outside of the organization.

<strong>1. Think, “You.”</strong> (Practice putting yourself figuratively in someone else’s shoes. How would you feel if someone treated you the same way you treated others? Be mindful of your “I” and “You” statements and look for inclusion and building rapport with others.)

<strong>2. Explore dis-confirming feedback:</strong> (Engage in more positive feedback and use negative feedback as learning opportunities and not as a punishment.)

<strong>3. Write thank-you notes:</strong> (The simple act of acknowledging someone’s accomplishment with a handwritten letter does amazing things for building other’s self-esteem and shows you are a caring and thoughtful leader.)

<strong>4. Recall second chances:</strong> (Remember when someone gave you a second chance or another opportunity to correct a mistake and, utilizing grace, pass that on to someone else who may need that as well.)

<strong>5. List three positive qualities for each team member:</strong> (Recognizing and acknowledging positive traits with your team members accentuates team building and inspires confidence and trust with your direct reports. Everyone wants to be acknowledged and accepted, and this small exercise generates enormous benefits within the organization.)

<strong>6. Look for things to celebrate:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders are constantly walking the halls to celebrate their team’s victories and congratulate stellar work. This simple act inspires a culture of rewarding good behavior and cementing other team members’ success.)

<strong>7. Listen and ask questions:</strong> (There is nothing more demeaning when you are talking, and your supervisor is not listening nor asking questions. It shows a total lack of respect for your team and a complete reversal of Emotional Intelligence.)

<strong>8. Use sparingly “I” and use “We.”</strong> (As previously stated above, diamond-level leaders use “We” statements to build unity, trust and a culture of inclusivity.)

<strong>9. Say to yourself, “What if they are right?”</strong> (Extraordinary leaders understand they are not always right and look for feedback to move the organization in the right direction. Using 360-degree feedback is an excellent diagnostic tool for leaders to review and reflect on the needs of others, as well as how well they are doing in communicating the vision and mission of the organization.)

<strong>10. Focus on sustaining relationships, not just results:</strong> (non-narcissistic leaders engage in practicing the art of building and maintaining relationships. The irony is that if you do this, success usually follows.)

In the final analysis, Daniel Goleman best sums up the humble and emotionally intelligent leader by declaring, “The core skill in social awareness is empathy – sensing what others are thinking and feeling, without telling you in words.”

It is the culmination of employing Emotional Intelligence sprinkled with humility that creates the aroma of a deliciously prepared dish that can be savored with every bite. Everyone leaves the table satisfied and seeking more of that delicacy to be consumed and enjoyed by all.