Briefcase: Spiros Law adds new attorney

Spiros Law recently announced that <strong>Jilmala Rogers</strong>, a Central Illinois native, has joined the Spiros Law team as their newest associate attorney.

Prior to joining Spiros Law, Rogers spent her career as an assistant state’s attorney. Rogers will be assisting Spiros Law in handling a variety of personal injury cases, including workplace injuries, serious traffic and trucking accidents, nursing home neglect and abuse, and wrongful death.

“I am passionate about advocating for justice and look forward to being able to give back to the community through the work I will be able to do as part of the Spiros Law team.” Rogers said.

Rogers obtained her Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, Fla.

Spiros Law is a personal injury law firm serving Central Illinois with offices in Kankakee, Champaign and Danville. The Kankakee office can be reached at 815-242-3490.

For more information, visit spiroslaw.com.