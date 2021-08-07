State Bank of Herscher announces new president

The Board of Directors of State Bank of Herscher, a subsidiary of Foresight Financial Group Inc., announced recently that Randall Chaplinski has elected to retire his role as president and CEO at the end of 2021.

Chaplinski has been with State Bank of Herscher since 2015 when the bank became a member of the Foresight Financial Group.

The Board of Directors also announced it has selected <strong>Troy Coffman</strong> as the next president of the bank. Coffman has served the bank and its communities since 2015 as executive vice president, Sr. commercial lender. Originally from western Kankakee County, Coffman has community banking, agricultural and commercial lending experience.

“We are grateful and fortunate to have Randy’s leadership and expertise these past six years and through this transition,” said Fred Kundert, State Bank of Herscher Board chair. “He has been instrumental in the growth of the bank, and we wish him well in retirement. We look forward to working with him as Troy transitions to president. We are excited about Troy’s promotion and look forward to a bright future under his leadership.”

Coffman will transition to president in October, and Chaplinski will remain with the bank as CEO through the end of the year.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Northwestern Illinois and has assets totaling $1.422 billion as of June 30. Foresight continues to hold the largest market share of deposits of any financial institution operating in Stephenson County, Illinois. Foresight’s subsidiary banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford; State Bank, Freeport; State Bank of Davis; German American State Bank, German Valley; Lena State Bank; and State Bank of Herscher.