Main Street: Aug. 4, 2020

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The last Wednesday of the month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” Dr. Piatt is writing the second part of this article as Dr. Daake wrote the first part on July 28.</em>

Question: Why does American Exceptionalism matter and how to integrate it into your professional domain?

Recalling lessons from my civics classes, the United States was founded on universal principles. It appeals to a higher standard that all governments derive their powers from the consent of the governed.

Therefore, American Exceptionalism is based on more than 200 years of defending the freedom and well-being of the American people. It is grounded on what former President Theodore Roosevelt unequivocally said, “In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American. ... There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, is not an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag.”

In a karmic twist, we see a socialist movement to change the colors of our flag and our national anthem. The political left is pandering to the socialist movement by removing historical statues, decimating our U.S. Constitution, unrestricted voting rights, defunding police and endless welfare-unemployment benefits.

Even more ominously, castigating law-abiding citizens who love our country by making them feel shame and humiliation for being an “American.” Beyond these damaging optics and kabuki theater, the advent of globalism and the one-world order that our current administration espouses seems to work for everyone but America.

Relitigating these issues is a tiresome exercise, and our country needs to realign and reset its rightful place in the global economy. Our innovation and educational facilities are second to none. The brightest from all over the world migrate to America to learn and take those lessons back to their homeland.

As further advanced by T.L. Davis, “For a long time it has been accepted that Americans have excelled and exceeded because of their form of government; that the Constitution was a brilliant document that created the greatest industrial, financial, military and commercial power ever to exist. But the Constitution did not create Americans; Americans created it. No other people could have conceived of the form of government we call our own.”

In other words, America is exceptional because we have incomparable and innovative citizens. No problem is unsolvable, and our ingenuity transcends the dogma of the status quo.

The staggering amount of American exceptionalism is ensconced in our 21st-century technology. The overall impact of developing a COVID-19 vaccine is monumental, and our laboratories were up to the task and delivered the vaccines in record-setting time. Further evidenced by our American exceptionalism, here are 21 of the most important American inventions of the 21st century as defined by Angelo Young in his same entitled article: 3D printing, artificial pancreas, augmented reality, birth control patch, blockchain, capsule endoscopy, emergency braking systems, E-readers, gene editing, high-density battery packs, internet of things, robot heart, retinal implant, mobile operating systems, multi-use rockets, online streaming, robotic exoskeletons, small satellites, solid-state lidar, tokenization, and touch screen glass.

With each passing day, our American scientists, and our state of the are research and technology departments/ educational facilities across America are at the cusp of cutting-edge technology that will significantly impact how we can conduct business, shopping, and emergent health care solutions that were only dreamed about in the past, which have now come to fruition. To be clear, as Jim Rohm postulates, “America is unique because it offers you an economic ladder to climb. And here is what is exciting: It is the bottom of the ladder that is crowded, not the top.”

Taking the iterative approach, American Exceptionalism has been defined throughout history through the lenses of the idea that the U.S. has a set of characteristics that gives it a unique capacity and responsibility to help make the world a better place. There are, however, transient episodes and conflicting narratives of American Exceptionalism.

Some U.S. corporations engaging in unethical and sometimes illegal behavior in pursuit of profits. Unwanted foreign political intervention into the rights of other countries, and domestic problems with racism, homelessness, and our veterans needing adequate medical care and housing opportunities. Rampant crime and local governments turn a “blind eye” to societal issues that further escalate protests instead of fixing system flaws. Political ideologues promoting their agenda over the wants and needs of the electorate intensify the dynamics of a mismanaged political system.

It stands to reason that even with exceptionalism, our country has warts, sickness and problems. While not advocating American Exceptionalism as xenophobic, we need to be proud of our heritage and our principles of being a beacon of light for the world to follow.

Our implementation of being exceptional is based on the Judeo-Christian background on which our country was founded: service to others over self, protecting the less fortunate who cannot take care of themselves, acting ethically and humanely to our fellow citizens no matter their race, creed, religion, sexual orientation, political orientation or gender.

In the final analysis, exceptionalism is measured by what we do and not what we say we will do. Our legacy of a great nation is to leave something (values) for the next generation. Therefore, American Exceptionalism is defined by what we repeatedly do, the care we give others, and the innovation and technology advancements to assist humanity. Finally, as articulated by Leo Tolstoy, “The sole meaning of life is to serve humanity.” T

Together, these concepts, as defined above, illustrates at every level — exceptionalism. We would be wise to heed these dictums.