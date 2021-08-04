Briefcase: Aug. 4, 2021

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply adds inside sales representative</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the promotion of <strong>Rodney Ponton</strong> to inside sales representative. Ponton began working at Gordon in 2019 as a part-time warehouse associate while attending Governors State University for a bachelor’s degree in computer science, which he completed this spring.

“Rodney will be a great addition to the team,” said Nelson Gowler, operations manager. “I am really excited to see Rodney grow in his new role. He is smart, caring and enthusiastic.”

Those strengths and his prior experience are a key asset to the inside sales team, who work directly with customers, fulfilling orders and forming relationships with daily customers.

Gordon Electric Supply is a distributor of electrical supplies at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit GordonElectricSupply.com.