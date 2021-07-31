Briefcase: July 31, 2021

Riverside adds new internal medicine physician

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Lisa Patel, an internal medicine physician.

Patel completed her doctor of medicine and internal medicine residency at Rush University Medical College in Chicago. During her residency, Patel served as a residency educator, where she facilitated student learning for Rush Medical College clinical work and United States Medical Licensing Exams through tutoring sessions.

In addition to her education, Patel is a member of American College of Physicians. Her philosophy of care stresses the importance of getting to know her patients and providing care that improves their overall quality of life.

“In my training, my greatest lesson has been that being an effective primary care physician is a team effort with the patient,” Patel said.

Patel is now accepting new patients at Riverside Internal & Geriatric Medicine at 401 N. Wall St. in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-928-5090.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.