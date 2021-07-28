Briefcase: July 28, 221

<strong>Thrivent donates to St. Jude</strong>

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been part of the Thrivent Choice Dollar program since February 2013. In 2020, St. Jude received $691,736 in Choice Dollars. Nationwide, there are 45,427 organizations signed up for the program, in 2020 a total of $32,768,274 was distributed.

“Seeing our members have a say about how charitable dollars are given in their communities is so rewarding,” said <strong>Larry Burton,</strong> Financial Representative serving Illiana. “Thrivent Choice is one of the outreach programs available from Thrivent Financial designed to help strengthen communities and change lives.”

Thrivent Financial, its members and its employees in communities nationwide have the opportunity of giving and volunteerism. In 2020, Thrivent members and others volunteered approximately 17.2 million hours in communities nationwide. The Thrivent Choice charitable grant program engages Thrivent members and chapters in providing grants that support charitable activities. All grants are made at the sole discretion of Thrivent.

For more information about Thrivent Choice, visit Thrivent.com/thriventchoice