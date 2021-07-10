St. Mary’s Hospital launches full pulmonary care services

Adding to the services it offers to the region, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee will soon offer inpatient and outpatient pulmonology care on its medical campus.

On Monday, the new AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology office at 455 W. Court St., Suite 201, will begin accepting appointments for many outpatient respiratory services, including:

• Treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

• Pneumonia treatment

• Screening for lung cancer and lung nodule management

• Asthma management

• Evaluation of shortness of breath, cough and chronic bronchitis

• Treatment of pleural effusion, or excess fluid between the lungs

“This new practice and the services it brings is just another way we’re showing our commitment to the community we’re privileged to serve,” said Chris Shride, president of AMITA St. Mary’s. “This allows us to bring round-the-clock pulmonary coverage to our patients, both those who are in the hospital and those in need of outpatient services. We’re proud to be able to offer this new service.”

The providers in the new practice, who also began seeing hospitalized pulmonary care patients at the hospital on July 1, include: Dr. Mousab Almusaddy, Dr. Sylvia Hatseras, Dr. Eyad Karzoun, Dr. Peter Psihos and Veronica Gore, nurse practitioner.

Appointments may be made by calling 855-MyAMITA, or 855-692-6482 or through referral from your primary care physician.