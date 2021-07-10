Briefcase: Thrivent receives superior rating with stable outlook

AM Best announced it has recently affirmed <strong>Thrivent Financial’s</strong> A++ (superior) rating as well as its stable outlook. The A++ rating is the highest of the agency’s 16 ratings categories.

In its review, AM Best recognized Thrivent for continuing to maintain its balance sheet strength, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management. In addition, the agency noted Thrivent’s high-quality capital structure which utilizes no debt and no financial reinsurance or affiliated captives to house redundant reserves. Thrivent’s diversified and well-managed product portfolio, loyal membership base and continued efforts to grow also were cited as positive factors that contributed to the rating.

“AM Best’s affirmation of our rating and outlook is a testament to Thrivent’s strong management of the resources our clients entrust to us,” said Vibhu Sharma, CFO at Thrivent. “Our commitment to fulfill the promises we make to our current and future clients is at the heart of everything we do. This rating reinforces our ability to be here for our clients when they need us the most, continuing to guide them as they use their resources to live purpose-filled lives of meaning and gratitude.”

Thrivent’s local representative is <strong>Larry Burton</strong> at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. He can be reached at his office at 815-432-0355.