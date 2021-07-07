Briefcase: Gordon Electric Supply adds customer service representative

Gordon Electric Supply, an electrical and lighting distributor in Kankakee, recently hired <strong>Catherine “Cat” Buckley</strong> as an e-commerce customer service representative.

Buckley brings a solid history of customer service and management experience to Gordon’s e-commerce department. Previously, she worked as a team lead at an Aldi warehouse in addition to seven years of experience at Walmart.

“Cat is truly proving to be a great addition to our team,” said Margaret Lamb, longtime customer service representative, adding that she is impressed with “how quickly [Cat] has become a valuable asset.”

In her current position as an e-commerce representative, Buckley’s responsibilities will include building relationships with online customers, processing orders and handling customer service calls.

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Avenue in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.

<strong>Talking taxes in retirement</strong>

On this week’s episode of The Down to Earth Podcast, produced by Rooted Wealth Advisors, host and financial adviser <strong>Duke Smith</strong> was joined by <strong>John Savarino</strong>, investment advisor representative at Rooted Wealth Advisors. Smith and Savarino talked all about taxes in retirement and strategies to save on taxes down the road.

Listen to the podcast at thedowntoearthpodcast.com.

For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit rootedretirement.com.