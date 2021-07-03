GM promises to leave no one behind as it moves to an all-electric future

General Motors says it wants to make sure all of its customers and its employees are included in its transition to an all-electric car company.

GM CEO Mary Barra made several promises this week to achieve that goal, including announcing the creation of a $25 million Climate Equity Fund.

By equity, that means no one is left behind as GM transforms the company. The idea is that all people have access to electrification regardless of socioeconomic status, race or other situations. It means that electrification will benefit society, said Jessica James, a GM spokeswoman.

“Climate change does not impact every community equally,” Barra said at the Aspen Ideas Festival. “As we move to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, it is on us to lead positive change and implement inclusive solutions that bring everyone along, especially our employees and communities.”

The new fund will be used to support programs that help people and communities that are more likely to disproportionately experience the effects of climate change.

“We know 80% of EV owners today charge at home,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president. But, Johnson said, GM also realizes that there are many people who don’t have a residence where they can charge a vehicle.

Likewise, Johnson said that GM supports an EV tax credit incentive that would include used electric cars, “to broaden the access” to EVs for more consumers.

“We have an imperative to leave the world a better place than we found it,” Johnson said.

Barra said GM wants consumers to be able to choose an electric vehicle as their only vehicle. Therefore, those consumers must have confidence that if they go over the vehicle’s range, which for GM is typically 300 miles, there’s a charging infrastructure to support them. Also, there have to be affordable options to buy EVs.

“When we check all those boxes, our research shows that people say they are very interested in an electric vehicle,” Barra said.

The philanthropic fund complements GM’s $35 billion investment in research and development of EVs and self-driving cars by 2025.

Barra said GM is focused on bringing its current workforce along, while helping to build a diverse pipeline of talent, as GM gets closer to a zero-emissions future. GM will be adding jobs, but James said it is not sharing how many new jobs will be created.

Barra said GM strives to be the “most inclusive company” in the world. That means creating an environment where everyone feels valued, comfortable to be themselves and emboldened to do their best work. It also means including them in a transition to EVs, Barra said.

“Whether they’re an engineer or a teammate working on the assembly line in one of our plants, they need to know they are a part of our future,” Barra said. “This won’t happen overnight — it will happen over time and that time will allow us to retrain employees. Our goal is, as we make this transition, we bring everyone along.”

GM recently established GM Automotive Manufacturing Electrical College, which allows people to be retrained to work on EVs. As for the workforce of the future, Barra said, people need to have a technology basis. They don’t necessarily have to “be able to code,” but they should know enough about software and technology to be flexible to move to a variety of jobs, she said.

GM has said it aspires for all of its light-duty vehicles to be zero emissions by 2035.

GM's said its focus will be on four areas:

• <strong>The future of work:</strong> GM will prioritize its current salaried and UAW-represented workforce in its shift to EVs. GM publicly reiterated its support for the UAW to organize employees at the Ohio and Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing plants.

• <strong>EV access:</strong> GM has said it will bring 30 new EVs to market by mid-decade that offer customers a wide selection across a range of price points. The redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV starts at $31,000 and the 2022 GMC Hummer pickup, due out later this year, will start at $79,995. GM also announced partnerships that will use its Hydrotec fuel cells for rail and aircraft applications, which could deliver improvement in emissions beyond cars.

• <strong>Infrastructure equity:</strong> GM is committed to helping bring widespread charging stations and other solutions to address any charging concerns that can hinder EV ownership.

• <strong>Climate equity:</strong> GM will help fund organizations that are helping to find solutions to changes that will result due to climate change.

Source: GM CEO Mary Barra