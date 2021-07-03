Briefcase: Riverside adds cardiothoracic surgeon

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon <strong>Dr. Ronald Curran</strong> to the region’s only cardiac surgery team.

Curran joins Riverside’s cardiovascular surgery team anchored by Dr. Sinan Simsir, who joined Riverside in May 2020.

Prior to joining Riverside, Curran served as the chairman of the department of surgery at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, along with his roles as an attending physician at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Condell Hospital in Libertyville, and Good Shephard Hospital in Barrington.

After receiving his doctor of medicine at Rush University in Chicago, Curran began his general surgery internship at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics in Minneapolis, Minn. He then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh to work with the chairman of general surgery and finish his general surgery residency.

Following his residency, Curran completed a fellowship in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago.

In addition to his education, Curran is a member of the, International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Metropolitan Chicago Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, and The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

He also has more than 30 published articles and has received numerous awards for his research.

Curran will be seeing patients at Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Specialists at 500 N. Wall St. in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-4400.