Main Street: June 30, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Ed Piatt and Dr. Don Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column; please email either of them directly. This is Part II of this month’s Ask the Professors!</em>

Dr. Daake will offer his insights first, and then Dr. Piatt will advance additional insights into this phenomenon with strategies for dealing with a narcissistic leader.

Whether we like it or not, most of us have characteristics that can be harmful if taken to the extreme. But as we pointed out last time, narcissistic personalities do get things done. But we also mentioned it does not have to be an either-or proposition.

Some of those features, when taken to the extreme, if controlled, can provide a means of doing great good.

One of the more used scales to judge narcissism is the NPI scale. It is available to the public for free, openpsychometrics.org/tests/NPI/. I would encourage you to take this. It will only take about five minutes, and it is confidential.

It consists of 40 pairs of statements that assess your personality on several dimensions, including authority, feeling of superiority, exhibitionism, exploitativeness, self-sufficiency, vanity and entitlement. I’m going to be transparent and reveal my scores to you.

I took the instrument twice and ended up with an average score of 14, which puts me in line with the overall U.S. population and a bit lower than selected groups like students (15.6), adults (15.3), celebrities (17.1).

What is essential, though, is the sub-scores on the seven components. For example, a high score in exploitativeness would be of genuine concern. Fortunately, my score for that component was 0.

On the other hand, a high score on wanting to be in charge (authority) is not necessarily bad. To be a successful a leader or manager, has to take charge as long as it does not go too far and becomes dictatorial.

A fascinating research project by the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University has verified a far more straightforward way of determining narcissism — by asking one simple question. Again, we encourage you to take it. It asks one key question, plus a few demographics, iu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8ufhcONa8r4VlUV#8203. The Ohio State University confirms the validity of the process. See news.osu.edu/just-one-simple-question-can-identify-narcissistic-people/

Here is what it asks: On a seven-point scale rate (7-highest), rate your tendency for narcissism. I gave myself a three. Here is their conclusion about me “You chose 3 on the 7-point scale, which makes your narcissism score about average. You likely try to balance your own needs with those of others.”

In the end, like Emotional Intelligence and other related concepts, self-awareness is the key. Understanding the strength of being a take-charge leader, willing to put oneself out there is essential. But we must be aware of the potential dangers.

I want to end this section with an example of one of the most startling transformations of a person from an extreme narcissist who took all his bravado, arrogance and energy into becoming a superior force for good.

You might remember names like Boesky, Skilling, Madoff and Michael Milken as manipulators, fraudsters and cheats. From a brief bio from Wiki, “Milken was sentenced to 10 years in prison, fined $600 million, and permanently barred from the securities industry by the Securities and Exchange Commission. His sentence was later reduced to two years for cooperating with testimony against his former colleagues and for good behavior.”

Milken was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the 1990s but survived fighting back with hormone therapy, radiation, diet change and alternative therapies. Upon release from prison, he went on to create the Prostate Cancer Foundation. A Fortune 2004 cover article called him “The Man Who Changed Medicine” for changes in approach to funding and results that he supported.

It would be great to think that most narcissist leaders will eventually transform themselves. But that is not reality. Dr. Piatt will close with some coping strategies in dealing with those who will not change.

Moreover, there is light at the end of the tunnel when dealing with narcissistic leaders. Much to our chagrin, these toxic non-diamond level leaders wreak havoc and sow dissension in the organization.

An interesting article was written by Lolly Daskal titled, “How to Deal with a Narcissistic Leader” offers some insight into dealing with these poisonous leaders. I will highlight some of Daskal’s themes and then provide my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Against this backdrop of narcissism, these toxic leaders exude the following characteristics:

<strong>1. A sense of entitlement and superiority:</strong> (These noxious leaders depend and thrive on a culture of superiority but, in reality, hold deep-seated personality flaws of insecurity. Therefore, one strategy is to keep out of their way and take nothing personally, as the issue is theirs and not yours.)

<strong>2. A strong need for attention:</strong> (These non-diamond leaders always need to be the center of attention. The key here is to move ahead and accomplish your tasks, while minimizing the consequential effects of clamoring for your leader’s constant approval and attention.)

<strong>3. A single-minded focus:</strong> (These venomous leaders incessant need is based on what is in it for me,or it is always about me. Therefore, keep your goals in mind and your expectations realistic as these leaders only care about themselves, so act accordingly.)

<strong>4. A lack of empathy:</strong> (These malevolent leaders can only understand one view – their own. Therefore, frame what you say with caution, clarity, and never confide in them.)

<strong>5. Constant criticism of others and a high level of aggression:</strong> (These obnoxious leaders cannot deal with criticism and will turn their aggression on you as they are never at fault. Therefore, seek feedback from other relevant sources, and always proceed in a calm in rational manner when dealing with these self-seeking opportunists who only seek their glory at the expense of others.)

<strong>6. Unwillingness to hear feedback:</strong> (These abhorrent leaders tend to assume that feedback is grounded in either jealousy or just contrariness and will devalue your opinion even more as a result. Therefore, when interacting with these contemptible individuals, limit your exposure by framing the conversation as an invitation to let the ruthless leader believe they have the upper hand.)

In the final analysis, narcissistic leaders are toxic and destructive. It is the opposite of the “Midas Touch,” whereas everything the narcissist touches turn to chaos and annihilation.

If the toxicity rises to the level of unprecedented consequences for you, then it may be time to find another organization with less toxicity. As an unknown author eloquently said, “The only changes a narcissist makes are masks and victims.”

Something to ponder.