Five Below expands partnership with Instacart

PHILADELPHIA — Five Below Inc., a discount retailer, announced Thursday that it will bring same-day delivery to even more of its customers as part of the company’s partnership with Instacart, the online grocery platform in North America.

The expansion of same-day delivery comes after Five Below’s successful initial pilot launch with Instacart in December of 2020, and it will give customers the ability to have products from Five Below delivered to their door with service now available at 1,100 store locations. That includes the store at 2066 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley in the Bradley Commons shopping center.

“When we first partnered with Instacart this past December, we knew the convenience of the platform’s same-day delivery and curbside pickup options would be a game-changer for our customers amid an unprecedented holiday season,” said Felipe Zardo, senior vice president of digital for Five Below. “After witnessing the overwhelming response in the markets in which we first launched this service, we knew we needed to bring Instacart delivery to even more people, which is why we are so excited to be rolling this out in more than 700 new locations.”

Five Below and Instacart initially launched their partnership at select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland and Detroit, as well as locations in Florida, California and Texas. The newly expanded partnership will allow even more customers to same-day delivery of Five Below’s products, including pool floats, beach towels, outdoor games, cell phone cases and chargers, pet products, apparel, and beauty and wellness items.

“We’re proud to expand nationally with Five Below to give even more people same-day access to the goods they need delivered from their favorite value retailer,” said Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart. “Affordability and selection matter to families across the U.S. and, with this expansion, we’re allowing customers nationwide to shop from Five Below’s incredible assortment of fun and trendy products delivered in as fast as an hour, just in time for summer.”

Customers can begin shopping from Five Below on Instacart by visiting instacart.com/five-below, or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device.

Customers then enter their zip code and select their local Five Below store to begin ordering. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will put the order together within the customer’s selected time frame for same-day delivery or curbside pickup.

For more information or to locate a nearby store, visit FiveBelow.com.