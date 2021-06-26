Briefcase: June 26, 2021

<strong>Riverside expands cardiovascular services to Bourbonnais</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the expansion of cardiovascular services to Riverside’s Bourbonnais Campus.

<strong>Dr. Vijay Haryani</strong>, a cardiologist, will be joined by <strong>Shannon Greenquist</strong>, a nurse practitioner and <strong>Cheryl Rogers</strong>, a registered nurse, to extend the Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute’s service area to see patients at the campus at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 1600 in Bourbonnais.

“We are excited to be able to expand our services at the Bourbonnais Campus to include cardiac care,” said Phil Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. “The addition of a cardiac team in Bourbonnais allows for patients to access the quality care seen at the Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute closer to home.”

For more than 30 years, Haryani has provided cardiac care to Kankakee and the surrounding communities and will continue to provide care but in a new location. The services provided by the Cardiovascular Specialists – Bourbonnais include:

· Stress tests, echo, holter-event monitors, heart failure and anti-coagulation.

To schedule an appointment with the heart team in Bourbonnais, call 844-404-4787. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/heart.