Pangle still going strong

After 60 years as a chiropractor, one might think it’s time to finally retire. Not so fast for Dr. Kenneth Pangle.

“I have no plans to retire,” said Pangle, 84, at his Bourbonnais office on Monday. He said he’ll keep working “as long as he can.”

Pangle laughed that he often gets asked, “How are you enjoying your retirement now?” He quickly says, “I’m not retired. People assume when you get old, that you retire.”

Pangle began his practice in 1961 at 337 N. Fifth Ave. in Kankakee and moved to his current location at 201 Park Place in Bourbonnais in 2006.

A 1954 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Pangle went to Illinois State University, wanting to be a coach.

“And I started taking anatomy courses at Illinois State, and I got really interested in anatomy,” he said.

The rest is history, as Pangle went on to chiropractic school in St. Louis, graduating from Logan College in 1960 and eventually opened his practice in Kankakee where he would see up to 90 to 100 patients a day in the early years.

“I’d work until 9 0’clock at night,” Pangle said. “We were busy.”

To further his career and practice Pangle learned acupuncture in China and studied abroad in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“In 1972 I was in the very first tour of the Orient when they first opened China up,” he said. “And I’ve been practicing acupuncture since then. It’s very popular and is used in all the hospitals in America. It’s pretty much a standard therapy now.”

Pangle learned from Dr. Yoshio Manaka, who wrote “The Layman’s Guide to Acupuncture,” in Tokyo.

Pangle said the profession hasn’t changed a lot over his 60 years.

“It’s the same philosophy and so forth,” he said. “I see people for a lot of physical therapy, nutrition and acupuncture for treatment along with chiropractic manipulation.”

He said he’s most proud of being able to help people over all these years and “giving good health services to everybody.”

Over the years Pangle has been active in other organizations, including being the past president of the Kankakee Jaycees, past president of the Kankakee Country Club, a member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club and past president of the Briar Cliff Home Owners Association.

Pangle never became a coach as he thought he would when he first went to ISU, but he’s dedicated himself to his profession for more than six decades.

“I think being able to serve people in an honest, healthy way for all these years is most important,” he said.

Pangle was presented the President’s Award from the Illinois Chiropractic Society on June 14.

“Dr. Pangle has been an exemplary leader to the chiropractice profession in Illinois,” said Dr. Vijay Patel, president of the Illinois Chiropractic Society in a news release. “His 60 years of practice and membership only demonstrate his dedication to his patient and his profession. We are all grateful.”

Pangle was also named a 5-Star Chiropractor in 2014 and was featured in a story by Chicago Magazine in 2014.

Pangle has slowed down just a little, working four mornings and one full day in his Bourbonnais office and sees an average number of patients. Helping people is what keeps him going.

“It’s all I know,” he said.