Main Street: June 23, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street. The next two weeks we will be writing on the issue of narcissistic leaders and its consequential effects on the organization.</em>

Dr. Piatt offers the following commentary:

The most telling feature of our era is that it curves us in ourselves. This ideology is further enhanced by self-seeking and self-absorbed leaders masquerading around as “know it all leaders” who admonish us on what we think, act and feel. These prolonged and highly-dosed indoctrinations are evident everywhere in the media and in politics.

In today’s highly polarized and political environment, Lee Simmons said, “When the person at the top is malignant and self-serving, unethical behavior cascades through the organization and becomes legitimized.”

We see this in the political as well as the organizational realm as an everyday occurrence. As such, an interesting article written by Simmons titled, “How Narcissistic Leaders Destroy from Within.” I will highlight a few of Simmons’ salient points and add my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Traits of leaders:</strong> (Self-confidence and charisma are hallmarks of diamond-level leaders. On the other hand, narcissistic leaders exhibit arrogance, lack of confidence and are subject to bouts of being impulsive rather than reflective. Furthermore, these toxic leaders ignore expert advice and treat those around them with contempt and hostility. These non-diamond level leaders demand loyalty to their whims and not to the goals and purpose of the organization.)

<strong>2. Chaos:</strong> (Narcissistic leaders exude destructive tendencies that destroy those around them and the organization. Their mode of behavior is toxic and destructive. These non-diamond level leaders often act with dishonesty to achieve their ends and do not feel shame for their mendacities. Their end game is to pursue their glory over the needs of others and the organization in which they lead.)

<strong>3. Empowerment:</strong> (Organizations, and often their board of directors, frequently empower the narcissistic leader due to the short-term results. These toxic leaders seek positions of power where they can be admired and demonstrate their superiority over others.

This noxious cocktail fundamentally drives their self-interests, lack of empathy, and, more often than not, they are less constrained by ethical standards. These once admired attributes to drive initial success are often reduced by the irrevocable demise of the organization.)

Finally, as Simmons asserts, “Narcissists often feel they do not receive the admiration and credit they deserve, and they can seem pathologically consumed with resentment. That can take the form of petulance, aggression, unhinged public rants, and abuse of underlings. Narcissistic CEOs often involve their firms in costly litigation. In the narcissist’s worldview, other human beings must be either acolytes or enemies.”

A toxic combination, to say the least.

Next, Dr. Daake will offer examples of narcissistic people and the consequences. As Dr. Piatt mentioned narcissistic managers, leaders, and even professionals often do get results and so they survive and even thrive for a while.

But they tend to create a lot of direct and collateral damage. But in the multi-million best seller, “Good to Great,” Jim Collins points out that it does not have to be an either-or situation. Most of his great companies were led by men and women who not only produced results, but also created a work environment that attracted and kept the best people. They were highly and skilled confident and yet possessed a sense of humility.

My first example will be one from the field of medicine. I have sometimes heard the questioned posed: If you were facing serious surgery such as heart or brain surgery would you rather have a highly competent world-class surgeon who might have terrible narcissist bedside manner? Or a good but not top-of-the-class surgeon who was an extremely personable.

Many people would select the highly competent surgeon even though thy might be an egotistic person.

But in fact, research has shown that when things go wrong, and we can never expect perfection, respected, trusted and personable doctors rarely get sued. But it is a false choice. You should be able to expect both.

We have many excellent physicians in this community but in this article I want to point out two local highly competent and personable physicians — our family physician, Dr. Rey Nepomuceno, and the recently retired legendary Dr. Bipin Bhayani.

My second example is a classic specific example of just how much damage a narcissistic leader can do to individuals, their careers and even whole communities. I grew up in the beautiful small town of Charles City in Floyd County that in the 1960s had a population of more than 10,000 people.

It was a powerhouse innovative place. The county was home to Fred and August Duesenberg, the creators of arguably the best luxury car ever built in the 1930s. Also, it was home to Salsbury Laboratories (now Zoetis), a pioneer in animal pharmaceuticals.

Two men Hart and Parr created one of the first field high-powered tractors in the world. They eventually formed the Oliver Corporation. As was so common in the 1960s and ‘70s. merger after merger, including Minneapolis-Moline, Cockshutt from Canada and other assorted companies was consolidated into White Farm Equipment.

In its day the tractor division was considered a leader in innovation frequently outpacing Deere, International Harvester and Case. Had the company, as Tom Peters said long ago, “stuck to their knitting,” meaning staying focused on your core business, they may have survived to this day.

Eventually, Oliver was purchased by White Motors. But White agriculture was part of the larger White Motors Corporation, which included White Trucks. As it turned out the CEO “Bunkie” Knudsen loved trucks even though it turned out to be a losing proposition.

He was exhibit A of the arrogant, narcissist leader. He seemed to despise small-town Iowa by moving the top echelon managers to Chicago, out of touch and sight of the excellent UAW workforce and a highly talented group of engineers. For most years the tractor division was making good money.

Since he loved trucks and not tractors, he drained tens of millions of dollars out of that division to feed his “hobby” of trucks. As Ed has pointed out, too often this type of leader uses the resources of the organization to enrich themselves or feed some perverse need to prove they are the smartest person in the business.

In the mid-1970s with almost 3,000 workers, the future looked bright for Floyd County. But when hard times came, due to a perfect storm of recession, the Carter Russian grain embargo and high interest rates, the whole company went into a tailspin.

By the early 1980s the factory was bulldozed down and the town while still nice, has dropped to a population of less than 7,400. Workers lost their jobs, their pensions were canceled and taken over by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Many workers with 15, 20, 30 or more years got only pennies on the dollar.

Unfortunately, this true story has happened to community after community in the U.S. often at the hands of arrogant leaders and irresponsible boards of directors who failed to reign in these types of people. In the end, responsibility means viewing resources, people and opportunities as a sacred trust rather play things or toys.

Next week we will end on a positive note and discuss about moving from our narcissist tendencies (we all have a bit of narcissism) to that of empowering people.